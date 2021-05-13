Alleged subway stabber killed one, partially paralyzed another in Queens: DA

QUEENS — A man stabbed three people in separate incidents in Queens, killing one and partially paralyzing another, District Attorney Melinda Katz said Wednesday.

Mark Albano, 34, allegedly killed Leroy Williams, 57, with a stab wound to the chest at the Grand Avenue-Newton subway station on April 23. It wasn’t until Saturday, after two additional stabbings, that Albano was arrested.

“A brutal, unprovoked killing in a subway station stokes dread throughout the entire city,” Katz said.

“The successful re-opening of our borough and our city depends on New Yorkers being safe and feeling safe, on our streets and in our subways. This defendant’s alleged, senseless attacks resulted in one man being killed and another partially paralyzed.”

Albano allegedly approached a 31-year-old man from behind at 51st Avenue near 90th Street on Friday and repeatedly stabbed him, Katz said. In pain, the victim collapsed. He was left partially paralyzed.

The next day, Albano allegedly stabbed a 40-year-old man in the basement of a Van Loon Street building, officials said. Officers found the victim in a pool of blood when they arrived. He suffered wounds to his arm and armpit and needed stitches and staples to close his open wounds.

Albano faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted.