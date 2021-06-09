Alleged shooter arrested in 10-year-old Queens boy’s death: NYPD

Justin Wallace, bottom right, was fatally shot by a gunman, top left, in Queens on June 6, 2021, police said. (Credit: NYPD; Wallace family handout)

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens – Police arrested the alleged shooter in the death of 10-year-old Queens boy Justin Wallace on Tuesday, an NYPD detective said.

Jovan Young, 29, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon on what would have been Wallace’s 11th birthday.

Wallace was killed by a gunshot wound to the torso on Saturday night. A relative was injured in the shooting.

Video shows the alleged gunman fire repeatedly.

Mayor Bill de Blasio met with Wallace’s family on Sunday. He told the boy’s parents the shooter would be found and punished.

“Justin Wallace should be alive right now,” de Blasio tweeted Sunday. “He’s dead because of a coward’s act. He had his entire life ahead of him. It’s a profound injustice. His killer will be brought to justice. To his family: your city shares your anger, it shares your sadness. We mourn with you.”

Wallace texted with his sister about birthday plans before he was killed, de Blasio said.

“He had wonderful, beautiful plans for his birthday, which friends he wanted to come to his birthday party, where he wanted to go. He was planning for a joyous moment,” de Blasio said. “Now he’s gone because of gun violence, because there are too many guns out there. Because there are people who don’t care about human life and who need to be apprehended, who should not be out there with a gun.”