CAMBRIA HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) — The fiancé of an accused MTA bus-jacker told us she had no clue 44-year-old Dwayne Gaddy was the man who police said took control of a Q4 bus early Thursday morning in Cambria Heights Queens–only to ram it into a utility pole later.

The crash knocked out power to nearly 9-hundred residents.

“There was a huge explosion with flame,” said one resident.

Gaddy’s fiancé claimed she wasn’t aware of any of it.

“What’s going on with him? His mom just called me and told me he got arrested,” she said.

Surveillance video, obtained by PIX11 News – shows the man police said is Gaddy, as he frantically tried to flag down an MTA bus along Linden Boulevard.

When he finally did get the Q4 bus to stop, police said he aimed what turned out to be a bb-gun at the 55-year-old driver, which looked real enough to rattle the driver.

“The bus driver immediately opened all the doors to allow all passengers to exit,” said police officials.

What followed was a harrowing, thirty-block bus-jacking along Linden Boulevard.

The quick-thinking driver managed to hop out the window as the bus was still moving.

“The subject than gained entry to the bus driver by passing the partition and attempted to take control of the bus,” said one police chief at the scene.

Late Thursday evening, Rodney, another veteran MTA bus driver, showed us how easy it is to gain access to the cockpit, especially when an armed suspect orders the driver to do so.

“It’s not bulletproof. I’m sure it’s a frightening experience. Thank god it didn’t happen to me,” said Rodney.

Gaddy’s fiancé said she was not aware he had a bb-gun and added there were signs he was having a mental health crisis before he left the house.

“I don’t have a problem with him here. I know he has anxiety. This morning he told me he had a panic attack…he called for medical assistance, and he just left,” she said.