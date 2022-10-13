SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — Police arrested a man on murder charges Thursday for his alleged role in the Mother’s Day hit-and-run death of a Queens mom of four.

Florence Ngwu was fatally crushed between two parked vehicles when a driver struck an SUV, sending it careening forward, police said. She was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Ngwu, a nurse, was initially placed on life support before she died.

Roosevelt Rose, 56, allegedly got behind the wheel of a stolen truck on the day of Ngwu’s death. He’s accused of repeatedly hitting a parked vehicle near 120th Avenue and 167th Street. Ngwu and two others came out to confront him.

Video shows them appear to shout and wave from the street. Rose allegedly sped forward, crushing Ngwu and two others between two parked vehicles. A number of people tried unsuccessfully to move one of the vehicles off of the mom before emergency workers arrived.

Rose was charged with murder, manslaughter, assault, leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death, criminal mischief and reckless driving.