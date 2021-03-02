Alleged gunman shook hands before opening fire, killing man in Queens: prosecutors

Kevin Edwards allegedly repeatedly shot a man in the torso and legs near 101st Street and Northern Boulevard on Feb. 8, 2020. (US Attorney’s Office)

An alleged gunman shook hands with a group in Queens before opening fire, killing a man, prosecutors said during a Monday arraignment.

Kevin Edwards allegedly repeatedly shot the victim in the torso and legs near 101st Street and Northern Boulevard on Feb. 8, 2020. Investigators found six shell casings.

Surveillance video from that day shows the victim and three other men on the sidewalk, prosecutors said. Edwards allegedly drove up in a black Volkswagen Atlas SUV and double parked nearby.

Edwards got out of the car, shook the hands of the three men with the victim, then allegedly pulled out a pistol and opened fire, prosecutors said.

Video shows the victim drop a scooter he’d been holding and collapse on the sidewalk.

Edwards allegedly fled the scene. He was found and arrested in January of 2021.

Prosecutors said he was previously convicted in 2003, 2004 and 2014: each time for criminal possession of a controlled substance.