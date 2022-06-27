QUEENS (PIX11) — The man accused of killing a Queens deliveryman after a months-long vendetta over a Chinese food order was granted bail on Monday, officials said.

Bail was set at $500,000 for Glenn Hirsch and his brother is posting the bail. Hirsch will be under home confinement and will only be allowed out for one hour a day, authorities said. He won’t be allowed near the restaurant where Zhiwen Yan, 45, worked. Hirsch will also be required to wear an ankle monitor.

Police arrested Hirsch on June 2 in connection with the April 30 shooting of Yan. The 51-year-old Queens man allegedly spent months stalking and harassing workers from Great Wall Restaurant, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

The problems began back in November of 2021 when Hirsch asked for extra duck sauce to go with his order. Great Wall Chinese Restaurant workers gave him the sauce, but “the defendant became irate, nonetheless, and argued with workers at the eatery,” officials said. Hirsch demanded a refund. He wanted to return the food and when workers refused, he called the police, according to the indictment.

Officers arrived and workers explained to them that they could not accept food back because of COVID. Hirsch stormed out, but he allegedly came back repeatedly and threatened employees, eventually allegedly fatally shooting Yan when the restaurant worker was out making deliveries.

Hirsch was indicted by a Queens County grand jury on murder, stalking and other charges. He faces between 29 2/3 to 44 years-to-life in prison, if convicted.