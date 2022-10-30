QUEENS (PIX11) — The man who allegedly hijacked a bus in Queens insisted people were trying to kill him, prosecutors said Saturday when announcing charges against the suspect.

Dwayne Gaddy, 44, ran in front of an eastbound Q4 MTA bus on Linden Boulevard on Thursday morning and blocked the bus’ path, officials said. He demanded to be let on.

“Let me on the bus, they are trying to kill me,” Gaddy said, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.

After getting on, Gaddy allegedly pulled out a BB gun that looked like a pistol. He paced up and down the bus.

Video shows the bus driver opening the doors so around 30 passengers could escape. Gaddy allegedly demanded the driver keep driving the empty bus.

“Please help me, they are trying to kill me. Just drive,” Gaddy said, according to prosecutors. “No, I do not want to go to Francis Lewis. They are all over Francis Lewis, they are trying to kill me over this girl.”

As the bus driver continued through Queens, Gaddy allegedly said an armed, elderly pedestrian had threatened him. The driver tried to reason with him.

While this was happening, the driver got a bus window open, police said. He jumped out the window, leaving Gaddy alone in the bus. Gaddy tried to drive, but lost control and crashed into a utility pole.

Gaddy is currently being held on $500,000 cash bail. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted. Gaddy was charged with grand larceny in the second and fourth degree, three counts of robbery in the second degree, two counts of assault in the second degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, unlawful imprisonment in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

“The alleged actions taken by this defendant not only endangered dozens of commuters, they have also further undermined our sense of safety when using public transit,” Katz said. “This brazen lawlessness will not go unanswered in Queens County. Thankfully, the incident did not escalate further, thanks to the efforts of the MTA bus driver. The defendant has been charged appropriately and faces justice in our courts.”