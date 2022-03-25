BAYSIDE, Queens (PIX11) — After a teenager was shot while near a 38th Avenue residence, community leaders are calling for the Department of Building’s to take action against what they say is an illegal rental situation there.

At about 2:45 a.m. March 19, officers responded to a report of an assault near 38th Avenue and 208th Street in Bayside. They found a 19-year-old man inside a car there, and he told officers he had been shot by a group of unknown individuals, police said.

He was described as being in stable condition at a local hospital.

After the attack, police said the suspects fled to unknown location. They have no description of the suspects at the time.

Community members in Bayside said they want the Department of Buildings to issue a vacate order at 208-16 38th Avenue; advocates said the home is currently occupied by squatters, who are renting it out illegally through Airbnb.

The community members said they also want Airbnb to permanently the listing. According to a press release, the property has been illegally rented out for the past two years.