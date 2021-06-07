Advocates plea for community to call NYPD with tips in 10-year-old Queens boy’s death

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — Police and community advocates begged New Yorkers to call the NYPD with any tips they have in the shooting death of a 10-year-old Queens boy.

Justin Wallace would have turned 11 on Tuesday, but he was killed by a gunshot to the torso in Far Rockaway on Saturday night. Video shows a gunman walk up to the home and fire at least eight shots.

Community Activist Andre Davis believes someone in the area knows who’s responsible for the shooting, which also injured Wallace’s uncle.

“Throw that snitching concept out of your mind,” he said. “This is not gang related; this child is not a criminal.”

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea and Chief of Community Affairs Jeffrey Maddrey met with the boy’s family on Monday.

“We have to start standing up to put this gun violence down. We can’t lose any more children,” Maddrey said. “Our babies are out here dying. We have to come together as a city and deal with this.”

Friends of Wallace left balloons for the boy’s birthday around the home along with cards remembering the boy.

He’d just learned how to ride a bike and was also about to finish the fifth grade.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).