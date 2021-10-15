Non-profit About U aims to connect students, college scouts amid COVID-19 policies

About U co-founder George Lanese said it’s crucial for students and scouts to have face-to-face interaction and build a bond.

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — For high school athletes looking to play their sport in college, a connection with a recruiter could be the key to making dreams come true. But in a time when New York City schools are not permitting scouts to meet with athletes, those dreams are even more difficult to reach than before.

About U, a non-profit focused on athletics and academics, is looking to bridge that gap for students.

Co-founder George Lanese said it’s crucial for students and scouts to have face-to-face interaction and build a bond.

“They want to talk to them,” he said, “they want to get to know them.”

Lanese is doing his part to get area students back on the radar of college scouts through About U’s showcase “Elite V.” The showcase will allow high school athletes in the five boroughs to play in front of scouts, show off their skills and network with sports professionals across the nation.

Student athlete Garrett “Bam” Morgan Jr. said he’s been waiting for an opportunity like that for the past 18 months.

“It’s amazing,” Morgan said. “It makes me want to work harder and harder every single day, so when that camp comes I am just the best at what I do.”