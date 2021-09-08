Man indicted in fatal 2019 shooting of teen on Queens basketball court

QUEENS — A man was indicted and arraigned on weapons and murder charges Wednesday related to the 2019 shooting death of a teen at a Queens basketball court.

Sean Brown, 18, a refuted member of the Money World gang, allegedly sought out to shoot and kill a rival gang member at the Baisley Park Houses basketball courts when he mistook 14-year-old Aamir Griffin for his target, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a briefing with NYPD executives.

He fired three shots from a firearm, one penetrating Griffin, piercing both lungs, officials said.

Video surveillance showed suspect was then seen running away, entering a nearby deli and walking to the home of another gang member. Audio from the video picks up Brown telling others that he shot his intended target.

“At a bare minimum when our kids go to the park or to the playground, families should know they are coming home,” the district attorney said.

Watch as NYPD executives join @QueensDAKatz to discuss an indictment. https://t.co/y2Q30BoroJ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 8, 2021

Brown was arrested late last month in California by the Fugitive Task Force in connection to the fatal shooting of Griffin, authorities said on Aug. 27.

The NYPD announced murder charges against Brown on Saturday.

Griffin was a promising teen who had dreams of playing for the NBA and was known to be a hardworking student who never missed a day of school.

“This one hit close to home for me,” NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison said, adding that he used to play basketball at the same court.

His basketball coach Ron Naclerio compared Griffin to star basketball player Magic Johnson.

The basketball court where Griffin was shot has since received a makeover by cops and the community in hopes of becoming a place where families can feel safe again.

If convicted, Brown faces 25 years to life in prison.