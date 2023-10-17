QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 100-year-old Pillar of her Queens community and great-grandmother was honored on her birthday. PIX11 News was invited to the celebration.

Sylvia Nicholson was born in 1923 in Jamaica. A beloved mother of ten, her community came together to honor her. Thanks to Assemblymember Khaleel Anderson, she got an epic surprise at the Seagirt Adult Daycare Center in Far Rockaway.

Nicholson was a tireless advocate for the children and teens in her neighborhood for decades, helping feed and clothe dozens of children in need. Nicholson said it was just the right thing to do.

Her daughters said she’s a real-life superhero. Nicholson said her only wish for her 100th birthday was happiness and joy for everyone.

A perfect birthday, she said, would be a bible study, a nice quiet dinner with her family, and some alone time.

