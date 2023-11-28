QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A new pilot program in Queens aims to help the NYPD better tackle illegal parking complaints that are skyrocketing throughout the borough.

In 2022, the 104th precinct, which includes Ridgewood, Maspeth, Middle Village and Glendale, had 43,000 311 calls regarding the quality of life.

Nearly 70% of those calls were related to parking. Those numbers are expected to be even higher for 2023.

The pilot program began in October and assigned traffic enforcement agents to handle 311 calls to help with the many complaints.

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.