9-year-old dies after suspicious house fire in Queens: NYPD

A 9-year-old boy died after a fire broke out at a Queens home on July 11, 2021, police said. (Credit: Citizen App)

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — Police launched an investigation into a suspicious, deadly fire at a Queens home where a boy was found with trauma to his body, officials said Monday.

First responders were called to the home on Hillmeyer Avenue in Far Rockaway just before 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to the NYPD.

After the fire was extinguished, officers discovered Matthew Pichardo, 9, with trauma to his body, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.

The fire marshall will determine the cause of the fire, which police said was suspicious.

The city medical examiner’s office will determine Matthew’s cause and manner of death.