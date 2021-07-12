9-year-old dies after suspicious house fire in Queens: NYPD

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:
deadly queens fire

A 9-year-old boy died after a fire broke out at a Queens home on July 11, 2021, police said. (Credit: Citizen App)

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — Police launched an investigation into a suspicious, deadly fire at a Queens home where a boy was found with trauma to his body, officials said Monday.

First responders were called to the home on Hillmeyer Avenue in Far Rockaway just before 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to the NYPD.

After the fire was extinguished, officers discovered Matthew Pichardo, 9, with trauma to his body, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.

The fire marshall will determine the cause of the fire, which police said was suspicious.

The city medical examiner’s office will determine Matthew’s cause and manner of death.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queens Videos

Woman struck, killed by vehicle, MTA bus in Queens hit-and-run: police

Community, NYPD, families restore basketball court where teen was killed

As NYC honors essential workers, stories emerge of COVID long haulers

Trees uprooted, power lines down after severe storms hit NY, NJ

Queens residents pitch in to paint old fireboxes

Crane collapses onto Astoria construction site

More Queens

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter