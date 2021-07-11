A 9-year-old boy died after a fire broke out at a Queens home on July 11, 2021, police said. (Credit: Citizen App)

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — A 9-year-old boy died following a house fire in Queens on Sunday, police said.

First responders were called to the home on Hillmeyer Avenue in Far Rockaway just before 6:30 a.m., according to the NYPD.

After the fire was extinguished, officers discovered the child, Matthew Pichardo, with trauma to his body, police said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.

The fire marshall will determine the cause of the fire. The city medical examiner’s office will determine Matthew’s cause and manner of death.