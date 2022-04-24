ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — An 89-year-old woman was seriously injured after she was hit by a car in Queens, police said.

Police responded to a 911 call of the incident at around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and found the victim along 48th Street near Northern Boulevard with trauma to the head. An initial investigation found that a man made a left turn onto 48th Street when he hit the woman who was crossing the same street. The woman was taken by EMS to a hospital, where authorities reported her to be in critical condition.

The 37-year-old driver stayed on the scene and was taken afterward by EMS to a hospital, as he suffered minor injuries, officials said. An investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad is ongoing.