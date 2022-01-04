QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens — The NYPD launched an investigation Monday morning after an 85-year-old woman was found dead in her home with neck injuries, authorities said.

According to police, officers responded around 10:20 a.m. to a 911 call of an unconscious woman in a home located on Country Pointe Circle, in the Queens Village neighborhood.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim lying face down inside a basement apartment at the address, with apparent trauma to her neck, officials said.

EMS responded and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Officials identified the deceased as Su J. Yang and confirmed she lived at the address where she was found.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, authorities said.

Police said their investigation was ongoing Tuesday morning.

