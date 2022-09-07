SOUTH RICHMOND HILL, Queens (PIX11) — An 82-year-old Queens man was beaten and robbed by two suspects while on a stroll in his neighborhood after dinner, authorities said.

Onkar Singh said it’s not unusual for him to take an after-dinner walk in his neighborhood in South Richmond Hill, Queens. But his mugging on Monday around 9 a.m. near the intersection of 112th Street and Liberty Avenue shocked him and his family.

The two robbers came up from behind and starting attacking him, police said.

“I told them to take away my money … don’t hit me. But they didn’t stop,” Singh said.

Singh said he does not think it was a racial or bias crime, but rather a sign of the gradual increase in crime in his neighborhood.

“I am feeling the law situation is deteriorating,” Singh said.

Even after he offered up his phone and wallet, Singh said the suspects still beat him mercilessly. It was an unprovoked attack that left him with two black eyes, a severely bruised neck and scrapes on his hands.

Singh’s son is outraged that someone would attack a defenseless, elderly man, especially in an area with so many potential witnesses.

“We need justice. That’s the reason we filed the complaint. I hope that police do their job and catch them,” Gurpreet Singh said.

Japneet Singh, no relation, is a prominent member of the Sikh community in the southeast section of Queens.

“Devastated. This is a person who is my grandfather’s age,” Japneed Singh said.

Japneet Singh said detectives told him they were tracking Onkar Singh’s phone, but it’s since gone dark.

“Either they switched off the phone or they realized someone was tracking,” Japneet Singh said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).