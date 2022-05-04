NORTH CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — A 79-year-old man was punched unprovoked inside a subway station in Queens on Saturday, police said.

The victim was standing in the mezzanine area of the No. 7 train inside the Junction Boulevard station when a man punched him in the head, according to authorities. The victim hit a wall and fell to the ground, leading him to suffer a laceration to the back of his head. The suspect left the area after the assault. The victim was taken by EMS to a hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

Police asked for help from the public in looking for the suspect, who they last described as being of slim build and around 20 years old.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).