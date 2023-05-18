WOODHAVEN, Queens (PIX11) — A 78-year-old woman was found dead at the bottom of a staircase inside of a Queens home Wednesday night, police said.

Officers discovered Luz Porras, 78, inside a home on 91st Street around 8:20 p.m. with trauma to her face, according to the NYPD. First responders declared the woman dead at the scene.

It is unclear if the woman may have been a victim of a crime, or possibly fell down the stairs. The city’s medical examiner is determining the cause of death.

The investigation remains ongoing.