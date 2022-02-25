ELMHURST, Queens (PIX11) — A 77-year-old Queens man died after falling down while riding his bicycle over a pothole Thursday night, police said Friday.

At around 11:13 p.m., Lin Wen-Chiang was riding his bicycle along 40th Drive near 95th Street in Elmhurst when he went over a pothole, which caused him to fall and hit his head on the ground, according to authorities. He suffered head trauma and was brought to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The NYPD’s Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad has an ongoing investigation regarding the incident.