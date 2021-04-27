76-year-old man kicked in the stomach in Queens attack, police say

Do you recognize this person? Police are searching for them in connection with a Queens attack (NYPD).

FOREST HILLS, Queens — A 76-year-old man was kicked in the stomach by an unknown individual crossing the street at a Queens intersection and fell to the ground, according to police.

It happened on Friday at about 7:25 p.m. at the intersection of 108th Street, 71st Avenue and Queens Boulevard, where the victim was standing, police said.

The suspect crossed the street and kicked the man in the stomach; the man then fell and hit his head on the ground. He suffered an abrasion to his head and cuts to his hand.

The man refused medical attention at the scene, police said. The suspect fled westbound on 108th Street.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).