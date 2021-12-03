Man, 75, pushed, held down and pickpocketed by duo in Queens park

Surveillance images of two suspects accused of attacking and robbing a man in Queensbridge Park in Long Island City on Nov. 28, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — A pair are being sought by police after allegedly attacking and robbing a 75-year-old man in a Queens park in late November, authorities said Friday.

Police said it happened in Long Island City’s Queensbridge Park just before 4 p.m. on Nov. 28.

The victim was approached by a man and woman who suddenly pushed him down to the ground, authorities said.

The woman physically restrained the victim’s arms from behind, while the man dug into his pockets, removing his wallet containing a debit card and $20 in cash, the NYPD said.

The pair fled the park on foot and headed for a deli on 40th Avenue, but the victim gave chase, police said.

The victim confronted the woman inside the deli as she was trying to use his debit card at an ATM, authorities said.

A physical altercation ensued before the female suspect fled the deli along with the male suspect, who had been waiting outside as a lookout, according to police.

The victim was not physically hurt and refused medical attention at the scene, according to officials.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the two individuals they were looking for, in hopes the public could help identify or locate them.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).