FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — A 73-year-old man in a wheelchair was hit and killed by a truck while crossing a street in Queens, the NYPD said.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. Saturday in the Far Rockaway neighborhood in Queens. A 42-year-old man was driving a 2013 International Harvester truck northbound on Central Avenue when he struck the man in the wheelchair who was not in the crosswalk, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. The driver remained at the scene and was taken in for questioning.