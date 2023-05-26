QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A $70 million project is underway to revitalize downtown Jamaica, Queens, with support from Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams.

“It’s time that we do put Southeast Queens on the map,” Speaker Adams said during a walking tour of the community Friday.

“This is a great community,” Council member Nantasha Williams noted. “We’ve done a lot primarily on our own quite frankly because there hasn’t been a lot of investment from the city.”

Despite agreement on the Jamaica, Queens revitalization, public tensions have simmered in recent days between Mayor Adams and City Council leadership.

Friday morning Mayor Adams raised questions about a package of bills passed by the City Council to help homeless New Yorkers transition from shelters to permanent housing.

People will no longer have to live in a shelter for 90 days before qualifying for a rent voucher, and some tenants at risk of eviction will now be eligible for a voucher before they become homeless.

“It costs way, way more to house a family in a shelter than it costs to keep them housed,” Deputy Speaker Diana Ayala said in an interview with PIX11 News.

“This is a package of bills that are concerning,” Mayor Adams responded Friday morning. “Numbers just don’t add up. We’re talking about billions of dollars that will be added to the course.”

The New York City Council passed the changes to the voucher system by a veto-proof majority. Still, the mayor said he is on the side of City Hall.

“We’re looking at all our options on what the steps are,” Mayor Adams said.