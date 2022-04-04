RICHMOND HILL, Queens (PIX11) — A 70-year-old man was punched and shoved to the ground Sunday morning in Queens, according to police.

A man approached the victim and punched him in the face before pushing him to the ground, authorities said. The unprovoked attack happened in the vicinity of 95th Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard at around 7 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for minor lacerations in the face.

According to a report by ABC New York, the victim is Sikh. Police are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).