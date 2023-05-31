KEW GARDENS, Queens (PIX11) — A man shot and killed an alleged robber in Queens Wednesday morning, police said.

The 65-year-old man shot the 32-year-old man four or five times in the chest at 123-20 82nd Ave. around 2:03 a.m., according to the NYPD. The 65-year-old man told police the alleged robber approached him with a sharp object, demanding money and cigarettes, police said.

First responders pronounced the 32-year-old victim dead at the scene. Officers recovered a firearm and brought in the man for questioning, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time.

