6 injured in possible gang-related stabbing in Queens: police

Queens

CORONA, Queens — Six men were hurt during a stabbing incident in Queens early Monday that authorities believe may be gang-related.

It happened around midnight at 43rd Avenue and 111th Street in Corona, police said.

A group of men were approached by several other men at the location. One of the men asked “Remember me?” and stabbed one of victims, according to police.

A scuffle ensued and two men, ages 29 and 22, were slashed in the head, police said. A 24-year-old man was stabbed in the leg and torso while a 20-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach, cops said.

The 29-year-old victim refused medical attention, and the other three were taken to the hospital for their injuries. 

Two other men walked into a hospital for injuries related to the incident, according to police.

A 24-year-old sustained a stab wound to his left abdomen, and a 22-year-old man suffered a stab wound to his back, cops said.

Both men were uncooperative with authorities, police said.

The group of six men fled the scene. The stabbings are believed to be gang-related, according to authorities. 

