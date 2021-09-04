53 vehicles seized in counterfeit license plate operation in Queens

Queens license seizures

More than 50 vehicles were seized in Queens following a counterfeit license plate crackdown (NYC Sheriff’s Office)

QUEENS — More than 50 vehicles were seized in Queens following a counterfeit license plate crackdown, the New York City Sheriff’s Office said.

During the investigation, known as Operation “CON-Temporary,” deputy sheriffs used license plate reader technology and physical patrols to identify and seize 53 vehicles that displayed fake and illegal license plates on public streets around Queens, according to the sheriff’s office.

Over 50 summonses were also issued for a variety of parking and traffic offenses.

The majority of the operation, which was conducted Friday morning from midnight to 8 a.m., took place in the Glendale, Maspeth, Middle Village, Ridgewood, Woodhaven and Woodside neighborhoods, authorities said.

True owners of the vehicles will be identified and will be held accountable for unpaid violations and summonses and will face appropriate charges.

