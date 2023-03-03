GLENDALE, Queens (PIX11) — A group of five Glendale assailants beat and stabbed a man in an attack that also injured another man who tried to help, police said late Thursday in an appeal for tips.

The initial victim, 19, was leaving a residential building near 80th Street and Myrtle Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when the attackers approached, according to authorities. The assailants punched and stabbed the victim several times across his body, officials said.

During the attack, another man, also 19, stepped in and tried to grab the knife from one of the assailants, but got cut on his finger, police said.

After the attackers ran off, first responders brought the initial victim to an area hospital. Authorities did not specify that man’s condition, or whether the second victim required hospitalization.

Investigators released surveillance images of three of the five suspects late Thursday, asking for information to help find them.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ and on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.