QUEENS (PIX11) — At least five firefighters were injured in a fire at a Department of Transportation warehouse in Queens Friday night, officials said.

The five-alarm fire started around 10 p.m. at a DOT warehouse located on Harper Street, according to FDNY officials. The massive blaze billowed thick black smoke into the sky and it took approximately 200 firefighters to put out the flames.

The warehouse stored a number of supplies for DOT crews including high-pressure tanks, diesel fuel, kerosene, gasoline, and welding tanks. However, a major concern now is the toxic fumes released combined with the intense heat.

FDNY officials asked all residents in the Flushing area to keep their windows closed due to the fumes.

It is unclear what started the intense fire, however, the FDNY is investigating.