RIDGEWOOD, Queens (PIX11) – A man randomly attacked four women throughout a Queens neighborhood in a one-hour span Sunday night, police said.

The four women were attacked unprovoked in Ridgewood between 9:15 p.m. and 10:18 p.m., according to the NYPD. The suspect attacked the women without saying a word, and he didn’t steal any of their possessions, police said.

The first attack happened around 9:15 p.m. in front of 60-73 Gates Avenue, according to police. The suspect got out of a black SUV and approached a 61-year-old woman. He then put his fingers in her mouth and pushed her to the ground, authorities said.

The 61-year-old victim suffered pain and swelling to her mouth and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The suspect got back into the SUV and fled westbound on Gates Avenue.

About 12 minutes later, the suspect attacked a 32-year-old woman at 60-32 Palmetto Street, according to police.

Just over 20 minutes later, the man allegedly attacked a 30-year-old woman at 1879 Madison Street.

In the final assault of the night, the suspect attacked a 45-year-old woman at Gates Avenue and Fresh Pond Road around 10:18 p.m., authorities said.

The suspect – who hasn’t been arrested – is believed to be between 20 to 25 years old. He has a thin build and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, red hat and white sneakers, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).