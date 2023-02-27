FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — Police are searching for four people in connection to the armed robbery of a Flushing jewelry store that saw $500,000 in valuables stolen and a 79-year-old worker beaten, releasing a new surveillance photo late Sunday.

Around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, two men walked into the store on 39th Avenue near Prince Street and attacked the employee, punching, kicking, and pistol-whipping her, according to authorities.

The duo then grabbed jewelry cumulatively valued at about $500,000 and fled on foot, officials said. Investigators later determined that they escaped the area in a black Mercedes sedan last seen near College Point Boulevard and 34th Avenue.

First responders brought the victim to an area hospital, where she was listed in what police described as stable condition.

The NYPD is seeking these two individuals in connection to the armed robbery of a jewelry store on 39th Avenue near Prince Street in the Flushing section of Queens on Feb. 22, 2023. Police allege that they “acted in concert” with the robbers. (Credit: NYPD)

Authorities released surveillance images of the two suspected crooks, and on Sunday released a photo of two other people wanted in connection to the hold-up. NYPD officials said that the two people in the image issued Sunday allegedly “acted in concert” with the robbery suspects, but did not provide further details.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).