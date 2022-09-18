Four people were shot in Queens Sunday afternoon, police said. (Citizen App)

ELMHURST, Queens (PIX11) — Four people were injured in a shooting in Queens Sunday afternoon, police said.

Authorities responded to a multiple shooting near 41st Avenue and Warren Street in Elmhurst at around 1:30 p.m. and found four male victims with gunshot wounds, including one that was critically injured, according to the NYPD.

The victims were taken to an area hospital and three are in stable condition, but one man suffered life-threatening injuries, according to an NYPD spokesman.

Two suspects fled on a moped, police said. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

