ST. ALBANS, Queens (PIX11) — The driver of a stolen BMW crashed into two unmarked police cars while allegedly attempting to flee Thursday night in St. Albans, sending four officers to the hospital, according to authorities.

Officers noticed a stolen black BMW near Merrick and Baisley boulevards, around 9:30 p.m. and approached the vehicle, officials said.

The driver tried to flee as the cops approached, but first backed into one unmarked department vehicle, then accelerated forward into another, police said. The 20-year-old man behind the wheel and a female passenger, 19, were taken into custody at the scene. Their names had not been released as of early Friday as charges were pending.

Four officers from the vehicles struck by the BMW were taken to an area hospital, with authorities describing them as in stable condition with minor injuries.

The incident came just days after the driver of a carjacked Mercedes struck an officer while attempting to flee a car stop in the Bronx, prompting her partner to open fire. The officer who was struck was briefly hospitalized, and no arrests have been announced.