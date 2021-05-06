4 injured when flames overtake Queens home

Queens

Four people were injured in a Ridgewood house fire Wednesday, according to FDNY (Citizen App).

RIDGEWOOD, Queens — Four people were injured when a Queens home became engulfed in flames Tuesday evening.

FDNY received the call to the Decatur Street home between Wyckoff and Cypress avenues at around 6:50 p.m. for a fire that began on the two-story building’s second floor.

One firefighter suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Another firefighter suffered minor injuries, along with two civilians, officials said.

The fire was under control after about an hour.

Additional details about the fire were not immediately available.

