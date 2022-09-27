OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11) — Four people were injured in a shooting in Queens Tuesday evening, officials said.

The shooting happened in Ozone Park at 87-20 Atlantic Avenue. All four victims were hospitalized with minor injuries, authorities said.

No additional information about the shooting was immediately available.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).