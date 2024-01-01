NEW YORK (PIX11) — Four people died in a crash on the Cross Island Parkway in Queens on New Year’s Day, officials said.

Authorities responded to the incident on the Cross Island Parkway near the Whitestone Expressway just before 6 a.m., according to the FDNY. Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and another person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No other information was immediate;y available. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.

