Police tape outside of a deadly shooting in Ridgewood, Queens on June 6, 2022. (Credit: PIX11)

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (PIX11) — Four men are accused of fatally shooting a 21-year-old man in the head in front of a Queens recording studio over the summer, police said Wednesday.

Savion Johnson, 19, Omar Gaines,19, and Warren Burgess were arrested Tuesday and charged with murder in the killing of Tyda Darden on June 6, according to the NYPD. They also face charges of assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.

Authorities found Darden with a gunshot wound to the head outside the entrance to the recording studio on Wyckoff Avenue in Ridgewood at around 1:25 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On June 25, a fourth suspect was arrested in the case. Alutheimeen Imaduddeen, 21, was also charged with murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment, police said.

It remained unclear what led to the shooting.