QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Four robbers stole $12,000 and MetroCards from a Queens deli on Sunday, police said.

The armed crew went into the Ded Delicious Deli & Grocery at 48-32 104th St. at around 11:50 p.m. and threatened two workers before stealing $12,000 in cash and MetroCards, according to the NYPD. The employees, ages 22 and 32, were not injured.

The suspects then took off in a sedan and were last seen heading eastbound on Corona Avenue, police said.

There have been no arrests.

