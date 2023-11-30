FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) – Police have identified the 3-year-old boy who was killed in a hit-and-run in Queens Wednesday evening.

Quintas Chen, a toddler from Queens, was fatally struck by a car at College Point Boulevard and 41st Avenue in Flushing around 6:40 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The 3-year-old was hit when he crossed in front of a white 2014 Infiniti Q50 that was pulling away from the curb line on College Point Boulevard, police said. The toddler fell to the ground and was then struck by the driver side tires, according to police.

After hitting the child, the driver drove south on College Point Boulevard and abandoned the car four blocks away at Pople Avenue, authorities said. Police are still searching for the driver.

