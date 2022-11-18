Police outside of a home in Queens where three women were found stabbed to death on Nov. 18, 2022. (Credit: Nicole Johnson/PIX11)

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (PIX11) — Three women were found dead with stab wounds in a Queens home Friday morning, police said.

Police were called to the residence on 182nd Street in Springfield Gardens around 10:40 a.m. The women – ages 26, 46 and 57 – were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the NYPD.

Additional information about the circumstances of their deaths or the relationship between the women was not immediately available. The NYPD’s investigation was ongoing Friday afternoon.

