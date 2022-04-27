FRESH MEADOWS, Queens (PIX11) — Three teens, including a 14-year-old girl, were shot in Queens on Wednesday, police said.

They were wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting near 188th Street and 64th Avenue, officials said. The girl was shot in the neck. The other victims — 18-year-old boys — also suffered gunshot wounds to their legs.

Police have not yet released any information on the shooter. It was not immediately clear if the teens were the intended targets of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

