ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — The NYPD on Sunday released surveillance photos of the suspects and car sought in connection to a fatal double shooting in Queens.

Authorities said two of the three suspects allegedly shot Xavier Roberts, 22, and Jaheim Hamilton, 21, multiple times in front of 24-15 Steinway St. in Astoria at around 10:30 p.m. Friday. The victims were both struck in the torso and succumbed to their injuries at the hospital, police said.

“Boom boom boom boom boom. We saw two people running. They shot him like seven times,” said a neighborhood resident, Mohammed Hussain.

The suspects were seen leaving the scene in a red Jeep Grand Cherokee with a red and black hood, police said. A description of the suspects was not available.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).