3 Queens buildings evacuated for carbon monoxide emergency, 5 hospitalized

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:
breaking news - pix

ST ALBANS, Queens — The FDNY evacuated several buildings in Queens on Sunday in a carbon monoxide emergency that left a number of people severely ill, officials said.

Emergency medical services rushed to 198th Street near 115th Avenue on Sunday afternoon. Elevated levels of carbon monoxide were found in more than one building, FDNY officials said.

Three people suffered life-threatening injuries and two others suffered serious injuries, officials said. They were all taken to the hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queens Videos

Queens mentorship program changing lives

Off-duty NYPD lieutenant shot near Woodside night club

Off-duty NYPD lieutenant shot in attempted robbery outside Queens club

Off-duty NYPD officer shot in attempted robbery

Deadly Queens fire: Man and woman killed when fire rips through Fresh Meadows apartment

Queens pizzeria closing down after 50 years

More Queens

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter