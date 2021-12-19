3 Queens buildings evacuated for carbon monoxide emergency, 5 hospitalized

ST ALBANS, Queens — The FDNY evacuated several buildings in Queens on Sunday in a carbon monoxide emergency that left a number of people severely ill, officials said.

Emergency medical services rushed to 198th Street near 115th Avenue on Sunday afternoon. Elevated levels of carbon monoxide were found in more than one building, FDNY officials said.

Three people suffered life-threatening injuries and two others suffered serious injuries, officials said. They were all taken to the hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.