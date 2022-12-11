Scene of three shot in Queens on Dec. 11, 2022 (PIX11)

NORTH CORONA , Queens (PIX11) — Three men were shot in Queens on Sunday, police said.

They were shot near 37th Avenue and 94th Street. A 23-year-old man was shot in the hip, a 24-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 55-year-old man was also shot in the leg.

The victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. They were in stable condition.

A 911 call for the shooting came in around 5:50 p.m., an FDNY spokesperson said.

Police have not yet released any information on the suspected shooter. No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).