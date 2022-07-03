Police at scene in Queens where three men were shot on July 3, 2022. (PIX11)

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (PIX11) — Three men were shot in Queens on Sunday night, police said.

The victims were shot near Jamaica Avenue and 214th Place around 8 p.m., authorities said. An NYPD official identified one of the men shot as an off-duty correction officer. Two of the victims were removed to the hospital by EMS; the last victim went to a hospital by himself.

Police have not yet said what led up to the shooting or publicly identified any suspects. The extent of the victims’ injuries was not immediately clear.

