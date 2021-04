April 29 2021 – Officials said a car crashed into an outdoor dining setup in Queens. (FNTV)

ASTORIA, Queens — Three people were injured in Queens when a car struck an outdoor dining space, FDNY officials said.

Officials said it happened at Rosatoro Restaurant near 35th Street and Ditmars Boulevard at around 7:45 p.m. Thursday night, when a the driver of a Black Mercedes crashed into the outdoor dining setup.

Three people were taken to local hospitals, according to authorities.

This is a developing story.