Father, 8-year-old son among 3 injured in Queens shooting: police

ST. ALBANS, Queens — Three people were injured in a shooting in Queens Wednesday night, police confirmed to PIX11 News.

The gunfire happened in the 9 p.m. hour on 178th Street in St. Albans, according to police.

Officials said among the injured were a father and son; the child is 8-years-old.

A third person was also shot, police said.

All are expected to survive, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.

The shooting is a part of a disturbing trend involving gang and gun violence in New York City.

According to police, there were 505 shootings between Jan. 1 and the second week of May. The NYPD’s public database, however, shows the number of shootings is slightly lower – at 490 so far in 2021, as of May 16. Regardless, this is the highest number of shootings for this time period since 2002, data shows.

Police did not say whether Wednesday shooting was gang-related.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).