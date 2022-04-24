WOODSIDE, Queens (PIX11) — Three people were injured after a multi-alarm fire broke out in a commercial building in Queens, according to the FDNY.

A report of the fire along Broadway near 64th Street came in a few minutes before 12 a.m., officials said. There were 25 units with 106 firefighters dispatched to control the second-alarm blaze.

Authorities reported there were three people who sustained minor injuries following the fire. The situation was reported to be under control a few minutes past 1:30 a.m.

An investigation by the FDNY is ongoing.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.